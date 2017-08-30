R Ashwin claims three wickets on County debut; watch video

Ravichandran Ashwin receiving his Cap from Worcestershire CCC President Norman Gifford. (Source: Twitter) Ravichandran Ashwin receiving his Cap from Worcestershire CCC President Norman Gifford. (Source: Twitter)

After being rested for the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his first County Cricket wicket on Tuesday on his debut for Worcestershire.

The 30-year old all-rounder struck his maiden wicket in County Championship by dismissing Gloucestershire’s wicket-keeper batsman Gareth Roderick in his 10th over with a simple caught and bowled. This came after Ashwin’s solid 36 while batting at No. 6. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer then claimed two more wickets to make his mark in the tournament.

Ashwin, who currently stands third in the ICC’s Test bowling rankings, will face national teammate Cheteshwar Pujara in the match against Nottinghamshire on September 5.

ICYMI India international @ashwinravi99 took 3 wickets on his County Championship debut ?? pic.twitter.com/LQzfMKWnRa — County Championship (@CountyChamp) 30 August 2017

Ashwin is expected to get a call for India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia. But he said in an interview to ESPN that he will be available for all four games for Worcestershire. “I could be called to play in the Australia series. But I have indicated that I will be available for all four games. As of now, there are no communication channels open but they will be shortly so I’ll probably get a clearer idea after the Sri Lanka series,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd