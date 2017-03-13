‘Whenever David walks in, Ash is always happy, so I keep reminding him that’

During the chat, Pujara narrates an account of his welcome to David Warner. During the chat, Pujara narrates an account of his welcome to David Warner.

IT STARTS of as a candid chat between two of India’s heroes from the second Test win before R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara indulge in some banter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. But banter soon turns into a seemingly deliberate attempt at sledging the Aussies, from off the field for a change. Ashwin refers to Steve Smith’s contentious look towards the dressing room for a DRS call as something straight out of an “under-10” match before Pujara narrates a vivid account of his welcome to David Warner. The Australians weren’t too enamoured by the contents of the video that was shot and posted on the evening of that dramatic final day in Bangalore.

“I can only speak on behalf of our Australian cricket team and the way we approach the game and approach the ‘off-fields’ – I’d be pretty upset if one of our players or staff did that,” is what Warner had to say about the video. In the context of a series that has seen accusations and counter-accusations and much bad blood, the video is seen as another attempt to get under the enemy’s skin and pile on the pressure after the hosts came back from the brink to level the four-Test series.

EXCERPTS:

Ashwin: We had an absolutely thrilling encounter. I’m joined by Pujara today. I’m going to ask him about a few things; how we changed things around after the first day. Puji, the first day was a little damp and how did you go about your things the second time around?

Pujara: It was really difficult to bat on in the first day. Probably till lunch time. I had a chat with Anil bhai after the first innings and he mentioned a few points. It was the mindset which made a big difference. There wasn’t much technical. He told me that I’m allowing them to bowl in one particular area and yeah, I had to make some changes to dominate them.

Ashwin: Actually, this game was one of those games where there was a lot of banter. There was a lot of noise out there. Puji is not someone who generally says anything, but today he got into a bit of trouble. Especially, there were a lot of instances today that happened on the park, when Steven Smith actually turned back and actually asked the dressing room if he could take a review. That is completely unheard of. The last time I thought that to happen was Under-10 game, when my coach used to suggest where point and cover fielders used to stand. I have a lot of respect for Steven Smith but that was very, very surprising. And also to add on, they were having a lot of chat in the park when we were actually going out to bat and we were down. It’s very easy to have a chat when you are down. I told Matt Renshaw when he was batting in the first innings that if they didn’t score big, I will have them for soup and dessert. I’m very happy that it has happened. And what about you Puji, why did you get into trouble with Richard Illingworth?

Pujara: See, they were talking a lot and probably sledging you something which, as a unit, we felt that we can give them back. Yeah, they were always under pressure when they walked into bat and I wanted to make sure that batsmen were thinking about it and especially David Warner, whenever he walks into bat Ash is always happy. So I always keep reminding him that Ash is the one who picks him. Hold on Ash, I want to ask him (Ashwin) about his celebration. What was this (pressing his finger on his forehead repeatedly)?

Ashwin: No, I saw yesterday Abhi (Mukund) pulled Mitchell Starc for a six. He top-edged it for a six yes, but I don’t think he was in any sort of hurry when he pulled that ball and Mitchell Starc suggested that he will hit him on the helmet. I don’t know, generally people have a habit of saying ‘I will hit you back on the helmet at Gabba’. This is Bangalore. So I thought I must tell him that. He got hit off me in the first innings on the helmet. So I wanted to remind him that.

Pujara: And what is the reason behind you getting David Warner out each and every time?

Ashwin: I just think I’m bowing pretty well for starters and when you have the edge on somebody it makes that much easier. Today also I thought I almost got him bowled from over the stumps but eventually got him out lbw later on.

Pujara: What are your comments on that catch? (one to dismiss Handscomb in the first innings) It looked like Ash is a different fielder altogether.

Ashwin: Oh my God! Jaddu had some complaints with me that I’m not being giving enough effort off his bowling. And I was standing in there. It was a good time. I mean the ball was pretty high. I reached out and I plucked it out of thin air. I’m really happy for what I did and I also reminded Jaddu that he owes one back to me. And the very next day got Starc at the boundary. So we are even now.