R Ashwin breaks Dennis Lillee’s record of fastest to 300 Test wickets in Sri Lanka humbling

R Ashwin took 54 Tests to reach 300 wickets –

quickest to the number. (Source: AP) R Ashwin took 54 Tests to reach 300 wickets –quickest to the number. (Source: AP)

R Ashwin picked up his 300th Test wicket on the fourth and what turned out to be the final day between India and Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur. With the wicket of Lahiru Gamage, Ashwin reached 300 Test wickets in 54 matches – thus becoming the quickest to the milestone – taking two Tests lesser than former Australia legend Dennis Lillee. Ashwin finished the Test with eight wickets – four in each inning – to take India to a comprehensive win by innings and 239 runs to match their largest victory margin in Tests. It also inflicted the biggest defeat on Sri Lanka. Coincidentally, Ashwin has broken Lillee’s record exactly 36 years after the latter set it.

The post-lunch play on Monday saw both Umesh Yadav and Ashwin work towards personal milestones but it was the off spinner who got there first. Bowling from over the wicket, Ashwin bowled a carrom ball to beat Gamage and take the off stump. The dismissal was so feint that it needed the third umpire’s intervention for it to be confirmed and for the Test to be completed.

Ashwin, with 300 Test wickets in 54 matches, got to the landmark ahead of the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (58 Tests), Richard Hadlee, Malcolm Marshall and Dale Steyn (61 Tests each). He also became the fifth Indian bowler to 300 or more wickets and stands behind: Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417) and Zaheer Khan (311).

“I really hope I can go on to double these 300 wickets, I have only played 50 Tests. It’s not easy bowling spin, it looks like you’re just ambling up. But there’s a lot behind it. We’ve bowled a lot of overs, me and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) . And the break has helped, I’m a lot more fresher now comparatively,” Ashwin said following the win. “The carom ball was a good ball, I haven’t bowled many of those in the last 24 months,” he added.

“I have worked on different releases for it and now that we are travelling, I think I needed that extra bit. It has been a longer break than I’ve been used to over the last few years. But I did have a good stint in Worcester and I learnt a lot of things. As you can see, I’ve worked on different loadings, different actions. It’s also helped my patience, wickets haven’t come quickly.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd