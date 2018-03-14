R Ashwin bowls leg-spin in Irani Cup, watch video

R Ashwin’s action resembles a lot like former Indian coach Anil Kumble. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) R Ashwin’s action resembles a lot like former Indian coach Anil Kumble. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

R Ashwin, India’s premier off-spinner in Test cricket, has added yet another dimension to his repertoire of skills- the leg spin. Ashwin, who is playing for Rest of India in the Irani Cup against Vidarbha, revealed that he has finally mastered the art and was seen bowling leg-spin during the encounter at Nagpur. Interestingly, his action resembles a lot like former Indian coach Anil Kumble.

Ashwin has not featured in the Indian one-day set-up since July last year and had spoken about his intentions of developing the leg-spin to build his armoury going into the IPL 2018.

SPECIAL: Introducing @ashwinravi99, the leg spinner!

We have seen him bamboozle the best batsmen with his off breaks, but the ace spinner has added another dimension to his bowling and that is leg spin. Here’s the latest from R Ashwin’s bag of tricks http://t.co/8M9XvWgZZ3 pic.twitter.com/mctkWQCUTB — BCCI (@BCCI) 14 March 2018

“I am just trying to build my armoury. I used to bowl good leg breaks with my off-spin action when I was playing league cricket in Chennai. Over a period of time, in a search to get my stock ball right, I obviously had to cut out a lot of those things. I had possessed a lot more variations. Having bowled off-break as the stock ball for almost 10 years, trying to change things around is challenging. But I don’t really settle for anything. At no point in my career, I thought ‘this is it’ and decided to settle for the rest of my career,” he had said in an interview with reporters.

