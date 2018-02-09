R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja not out of 2019 World Cup race, says bowling coach Bharat Arun

Bharat Arun has revealed that it is not the end of the road for veterans R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Bharat Arun has revealed that it is not the end of the road for veterans R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Team India team’s bowling coach Bharat Arun has revealed that despite the recent success of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the shorter format, it does not signal the end of the road for veterans R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. While skipper Virat Kohli has backed his wrist spinners to be the x-factors in the upcoming World Cup in 2019, Arun believes that the duo are still not out of the race and have a chance to comeback into the squad.

Adressing the media on the eve of the fourth ODI at Johannesburg, Arun explained, “At that point of time we wanted to try out all the talent we had and then wanted to decide who we wanted for the World Cup. We had a good pool of bowlers and given the volume of cricket we are playing, we needed to keep rotating the bowlers and keep them fresh for every format. These two bowlers showed a lot of promise and we thought that in these conditions wrist spinners would do a lot more than the finger spinners. They have come to the party here. It is not that Ashwin and Jadeja are out of the race, they could still be in the team.”

However, he was also quick to praise the role of the wristspinners in the team and said, “They are extremely positive, not afraid to flight the ball, not afraid to impart extra spin to gain something. And they are not dependent on the wicket. They get a lot out of the air. These bowlers have really understood their roles, understood the conditions well and I can only say they have performed exceptionally well.”

“They have troubled the best batsmen in the business back home. And we were extremely confident they would come here to South Africa and would make inroads into their batting,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App