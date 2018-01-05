Quota math makes picking South Africa team an unpleasant headache

Temba Bavuma is one of the brightest black players in South African squad. Temba Bavuma is one of the brightest black players in South African squad.

Every South African decision-maker suffers from a chronic ailment that can’t be cured by medication. It’s called the ‘selection headache’. Few days before the opening face-off, former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers seemed quite happy that he wasn’t the one taking the call to decide the playing XI for the first Test.

On Thursday, less than 24 hours before the toss, the man assigned to do the unenviable job, present skipper Faf de Plessis, spoke about ‘the headache’. The return of de Villiers and Dale Steyn means the playing XI needs a little nip and tuck, a very delicate surgery in case you are in South Africa.

Picking teams is such a brain-turner that former South Africa captain and later day convener of national selectors Mike Procter called his book ‘Caught in the Middle’ with a special chapter called, what else, ‘Selection headache’.

What makes the SA selector’s job the most difficult in the world is the delicate balance the wise men need to maintain – they, of course, need to pick the best playing XI but they also need to meet the “transformation targets” set by Cricket South Africa.

According to a 2016 official CSA instruction, the team needs to have at least six players of colour, of which at least two should be black. This was done to make “cricket a truly national sport accessible to all”.

There was a rider too and that made this policy slightly ambiguous. There was a bit of leeway for the selectors but along with that came a catch. It wasn’t necessary to have ‘six’ players of colour all the time but at the end of the season the average of ‘quota players’ should have been maintained. Example: If say SA plays 10 games in a season, a total of 60 coloured players, of which 20 were black should have represented SA.

When the selection criteria happens to be skin colour and not cricketing skills, most selection days throw up ugly and bitter debates.

Things get complicated when two players of different skin colours are fighting for the same spot in the line-up. On match eve, Newlands was witnessing one such problem. With Faf du Plessis returning as captain to lead the side after recovering from injury, one of two middle-order batsmen — Temba Bavuma, the local boy and easily the brightest black batsman to emerge in the country or stand-in skipper for the last game de Villiers — would have to sit out.

So as soon as Du Plessis heard the question about batsmen, you could feel his headache pounding in. “Bavuma, AB, Andile (Phehlukwayo), Morris, Steyn, Morkel. The list goes on. It’s tough decisions, and as a captain it’s probably the hardest selection I’ve had.” The captain was repeating ‘the hardest selection’ for the second time in a few minutes.

The multi-racial pace department too was buzzing with options and that’s another reason for dressing room migraine. In the last Test that SA played, against Zimbabwe, they went with Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, and Andile Phehlukwayo. Now Dale Steyn was back and all-rounder Chris Morris was also in the mix. And, of course, complications tagged along. There was balance to be kept and targets to be met.

Du Plessis was trying his best to like the pain. “It’s a nice headache to have. There is a possibility to play four seamers, but we’re still talking about what could be our strongest XI.”

The skipper was reminded about Steyn, who had looked in peak form at the nets. “It’s a tough call. For me, he is the best bowler in the world. He has got the same pace, and the same swing. Skill-wise, it’s like he has just jumped back on that bicycle and is riding again.”

He would later go on to add, “All the angles that you look at with picking this team, it’s a very hard decision. We will make the decision we believe is the best specifically for Newlands.” He kept repeating himself. “Tough decision”, “hard decision”, “hardest decision” — the words kept changing but the sentiment was the same.

Often in the past, South African cricket has witnessed very controversial selection decisions, which many feel have resulted in the team being disadvantaged. The most-talked about being South Africa’s playing XI selection for the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in 2015.

Despite Kyle Abbott’s great show in the quarterfinal against Sri Lanka, he was replaced by Vernon Philander in the semis. Political interference was said to be the reason, a charge that was refuted by CSA.

They still talk in South Africa about how de Villiers didn’t want to play because of the forced switch.

Abbott no longer plays for South Africa and has now shifted base to England.

It’s because of such heartbreaks that there is this view in South African cricket that the quota system should end. Procter, in his book, says, “For a player, there cannot be anything worse than playing and not being sure if you are there for purely cricketing reasons. Merit should be the only criteria, and there are more than enough players who have earned the right to play for South Africa, without the label of being a quota player.”

But things aren’t that simple in this Rainbow Nation with the burden of years of brutal black-and-white divide. Quotas have their basis in stark numbers — the whites constitute only 9.1 percent of the population Reconciliation in this very young country — at a nascent stage of nation-building — is often accompanied by angst, anger and outrage.

Till things settle, the decision-makers will keep suffering ‘selection headaches’. Maybe, du Plessis can try aspirin for temporary relief.

