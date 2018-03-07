Quinton de Kock’s family was never mentioned, that’s 100 per cent false: Tim Paine

Quinton de Kock was involved in an unsavoury staircase row with David Warner at Kingsmead stadium in Durban. (Source: AP) Quinton de Kock was involved in an unsavoury staircase row with David Warner at Kingsmead stadium in Durban. (Source: AP)

Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine has refuted South Africa’s claims that the Kangaroos indulged in personal sledging and stated that it was 100 percent false and blatantly untrue. Stating that Quinton de Kock’s family was never mentioned, Paine maintained that nothing inappropriate was said. This was after Australia’s vice-captain David Warner got into an unsavoury staircase row with Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after an on-field argument.

Speaking to reporters in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, he said, “At no stage was Quinton’s family mentioned, that’s 100% false. I don’t know how their team manager [Mohammed Moosajee] can hear from where he’s sitting, but from where I was, which was right nearby the whole time, there was nothing we said that was inappropriate.”

“We were trying to make it an uncomfortable place for Quinton to bat, no doubt, but we didn’t cross the line. We spoke about cricket stuff and a few little things with his fitness. Our stuff is the way we’ve always played our cricket. Certainly it’s hard, and we like to make them feel uncomfortable out there. But we don’t cross the line and bring people’s wives and family into the cricket game. And we’ll continue to do that for as long as we play,” he added.

“Obviously the situation wasn’t ideal for both sides and it was regrettable what happened up the stairs, but it’s disappointing that they’ve come out now and said a few things that are just blatantly untrue,” Pain explained.

Paine also revealed that de Kock had indeed brought up the topic of Warner’s wife and claimed that he could not say what would have happened had the two players got any closer. “I don’t know what would have happened to be honest, but he was certainly extremely fired up and he had every right to be. I think at the time when it was actually said [about Warner’s wife], I think I was probably the only person that heard it,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd