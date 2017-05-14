Quinton de Kock scoops top honours at CSA awards  

Quinton De Kock was largely speechless as he accepted the award, merely thanking his team mates for the spirit that augured well for the ICC Champions Trophy in England next month. (Source: Express Photo) Quinton De Kock was largely speechless as he accepted the award, merely thanking his team mates for the spirit that augured well for the ICC Champions Trophy in England next month. (Source: Express Photo)

Quinton De Kock was named South African Cricketer of the Year at a gala event hosted by Cricket South Africa (CSA) in Johannesburg.

De Kock also won four other awards, including Test Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the Year, at the event on Saturday night.

He was also named Player of the Year by both his peers and fans in a public vote.

Although De Kock received a sixth award for being named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, this was not a local award, so it technically prevented him from equalling the record set by newcomer Kagiso Rabada at last year’s awards when the latter bagged a record six categories.

The only accolades that De Kock did not win were the T20 International Player of the Year award that went to Imran Tahir for the second year in a row and the Award of Excellence that went to Temba Bavuma, again for the second successive year, for his brilliant run out of David Warner in a game against Australia.

CSA said in its citation that De Kock’s statistics for the year were remarkable, highlighted by his ODI innings of 178 against Australia in a series that saw him score 300 runs at an average of exactly 60 and a strike rate in excess of 137.

“His Test match performances were notable for his ability to score big runs when needed and to take the game away from the opposition. In addition, the quality of his glove work was brilliant,” CSA said.



Rabada’s only award this year was for the Delivery of the Year for his delivery that bowled Usman Khawaja at Perth.

Sune Luus was named SA Women's Cricketer of the Year, while Indian-origin debutante Keshav Maharaj and Laura Wolvaardt of the Proteas Women's squad won the International Newcomer of the Year awards.

“He has shown the maturity of a seasoned campaigner with performances that have really counted when needed most, often blowing away the opposition in the process. “It is encouraging that for the second time in a row our premier award has gone to one of our young stars who are shining with distinction alongside our world-class senior players.

“The way the Proteas have come through to rise up the ICC rankings in meteoric fashion has been quite brilliant and we now have a real team in the true sense of the word,” Lorgat added.

