Quinton de Kock leads the charts for Cricket South Africa Awards

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Quinton de Kock, is leading the charts of the nominations for the 2016/17 Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards.

De Kock has been nominated in the following categories: SA Cricketer of the Year, Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year, and Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year as well as the KFC Award of Excellence. In addition, he has secured his peers’ vote as SA Players’ Player of the Year and could be a contender for SA Fans’ Cricketer of the Year.

“It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate a very successful year of superior achievement by our Proteas who had won all their Test series in the past 12 months on top of impressive 5-0 clean sweeps against both Australia and Sri Lanka in ODI cricket,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat to cricket south afica. “And let us not forget to thank all those great and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricketers to excel.

He further stated “Our country continues to produce world-class players. We only need reflect on the superb way in which Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj have shone over the past year and who continue to grow alongside established greats like AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.”

The gala event to honour South Africa’s top performing cricketers over the last year will take place on 13 May 2017 at the Kyalami Theatre on the Track.

