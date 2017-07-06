Questions raised over Inzamam’s 10 million cash award

Inzamam-ul-Haq gets a monthly salary of 1.2 million. Inzamam-ul-Haq gets a monthly salary of 1.2 million.

Questions are being raised in Pakistan cricket circle on the logic behind awarding 10 million rupees to chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq for Pakistan’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign.

“It makes no sense to give the chief selector such a huge amount while the head coach and other coaching staff have got five million rupees each for the Champions Trophy win,” former chief selector, Iqbal Qasim said.

“Then why this disparity between the money given to the chief selector and other selectors,” he questioned.

Another former chief selector and ex-head coach, Mohsin Hasan Khan said he could not fathom how the head coach who was part and parcel of the campaign in England could be given five million.

“And when have chief selector’s ever been rewarded with cash prizes if the team has done well. The same money could have been used for better development purposes,” he said.

“Initially the list/notification by the PM’s office had said while the players would get 10 million each and the head coach and coaches 5 million each but later it was decided to reduce the amount for some members of the team staff including the media manager, social media manager, phsyio, masseur etc and the same amount was utilized for rewarding the selectors,” the source said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App