PV Sindhu appointed as Group-I officer by Andhra Pradesh government

PV Sindhu has been issued an appointment letter for the post of Group-1 officer by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Rio Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was honoured with the post of Group-I officer in Hyderabad as the Andra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu presented her with the appointment letter on Thursday.

After presenting her with the appointment letter, the Chief Minister uploaded a picture of the ceremony and tweeted, “Issued an appointment order to @Pvsindhu1 for the post of Group-1 officer. Hopeful that she’ll bring more laurels to the country.”

To that, Sindhu replied “Thank you for supporting me sir! I will work hard to bring more laurels to the country.”

Issued an appointment order to @Pvsindhu1 for the post of Group-1 officer. Hopeful that she’ll bring more laurels to the country. pic.twitter.com/7xAqv0j5zf — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) 27 July 2017

Thank you for supporting me sir ! I wil work hard to bring more laurels to the country. http://t.co/agGYCVkkfA — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) 27 July 2017

The 21-year old scripted history last year by becoming the first woman athlete to ever win silver at Olympics. She lost in the final to Spain’s Caroline Marin. Post that, she defeated her Rio opponent to win the Indian Open this year.

Awards and accolates followed the Hyderabadi shuttler after her Rio performance with gifts like BMW from Hyderabad District Badminton Association president V Chamundeshwarnath to cash prizes. Telangana government announced Rs one crore other than cash prizes by Madhya Pradesh government, All India football Federation and Badminton Association of India.

She became the fifth Indian woman to clinch a medal in Olympics history after Karnam Malleswari, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Sakshi Malik.

