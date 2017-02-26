Punjab’s Shubman Gill slams brilliant hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shubman Gill’s knock of 121 powered Punjab to 243 in 50 overs. (Express Shubman Gill’s knock of 121 powered Punjab to 243 in 50 overs. (Express

After an impressive outing in the five-match ODI series against England U-19, Punjab batsman Shubman Gill continued to maintain his rich vein of form by smashing another century on Sunday in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The sparse crowd at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, which had come to witness Yuvraj Singh’s belligerent stroke play were initially disappointed as the veteran cricketer was dismissed for a duck. But the 17-year old youngster made up for it.

Coming in after Manan Vohra’s dismissal, Shubman was the lone man standing as wickets fell in a heap at the other end. The much hyped about batting lineup of Punjab failed to provide any assistance to Gill. However, Shubman kept his cool and slammed a knock of 121 which powered Punjab to 243 in 50 overs. His 129-ball knock featured 11 boundaries and one six.

Under the guidance of Under-19 coach, Rahul Dravid, Shubman has improved his batting skills and make a considerable impact in international cricket. It may be recalled here that Shubman had recently notched up two match winning hundreds against England.

In the U-19 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, Gill had put up 88 run partnership with Himanshu Rana. The right-handed batsman had displayed great temperament in his innings of 70 runs from 92 balls.

Speaking about his innings in the Asia Cup, Shubman said,“Prithvi Shaw gave us a good start. However, when his wicket fell, we were under pressure as we had to rebuild our innings. So when I came in to bat, Rana asked to take time and settle down first. We decided not to play risky shots and focus on punishing the bad deliveries. I think this strategy helped us a lot.” Adding that the bowlers did a good job as well, Shubman had a word of praise for his coach when he said, “Having a player like Rahul Dravid, in the derssing room, makes us feel confident. Even on bad days, he never lets the pressure build on us.”

“Kuch bhi karo lekin apne desh ko dhayan mein rakhte hue. Bhulna mat jo bhi karoge, sab ye bolenge ki India se the. (Do whatever you want to do but don’t forget that you are representing India). With this in mind, everybody maintains discipline and we along with Dravid sir enjoy off-field,” recalled Shubman.

Punjab next plays against Baroda on February 28, and Shubman has kept his sights clear and wants to continue his fine-form in the ongoing 50-over domestic tournament.

