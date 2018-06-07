Punjab cricketer Abhishek Gupta suspended for doping violation

Abhishek Gupta’s suspension will end on September 14, 2018. Abhishek Gupta’s suspension will end on September 14, 2018.

Punjab wicket-keeper batsman Abhishek Gupta has been slapped with a back-dated eight-month suspension for a doping violation.

“Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance (terbutaline), which can be commonly found in cough syrups,” said the BCCI in a statement.

The BCCI further stated that the wicket-keeper batsman had provided a urine sample in January this year that was found to contain Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances. He was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1.

“Gupta had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during a domestic T-20 competition on 15th January in New Delhi. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.”

“On 17th April 2018, Mr. Gupta was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Gupta responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of medication containing Terbutaline that had been prescribed for him by his doctor.”

BCCI stated that it was satisfied with Gupta’s explanation for the in-take of Terbutaline. “The BCCI is satisfied with Gupta’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an URTI and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Gupta’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with disqualification of certain results,” the statement added. His suspension will end on September 14, 2018.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd