Punjab Cricket Association’s new stadium to have seven pitches, seating capacity of 38,000

The under-construction stadium at Togan village on Monday. Jasbir Malhi The under-construction stadium at Togan village on Monday. Jasbir Malhi

A PLAYERS’ pavilion, sub-surface drainage system, seven pitches including three red soil pitches like Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, four-six light towers instead of 18 at the Mohali stadium, solar panels on the roof and parking space for 1,600 cars inside the stadium. These are some of the features of a new international cricket stadium which is coming up at Togan and Tira villages in Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) plans to complete it in 2019-2020.

The construction of the 38.2-acre stadium started in January earlier this year. The association is aiming to host international matches by the start of 2020 after the completion of the first phase of the stadium.

“Players and fans have memories of the players sitting in the pavilion area of the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The new stadium will have a players’ pavilion like the ones at Lords in England and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where players will walk to the playing area through the stairs and fans will be able to see and cheer them from close quarters. Normally, the building area is made first but this is for the first time that we have started preparing the ground and pitches along with the building area. We expect to complete the stadium in 2019-2020 and it will be ready to host international matches at the start of 2020,” said D K Bassi, honorary project director of the New International Cricket Stadium.

Conceptualised in 2011 by the then PCA president I S Bindra, the new stadium, which will cost more than Rs 150 crore, is being built at a 38.20-acre site on the Sector 38-Baddi Highway. The stadium will have a 14.96 per cent ground coverage of the total area. The three-tier stadium will have Players’ Pavilion, South Pavilion, Corporate Pavilion and North Pavilion which will house a new media box and two general stands. The stadium will also have a sub-surface drainage system, which will allow the ground to be fit for play 30 minutes after rain.

“We will have seven pitches, out of which three will be made from red soil. Apart from that, the stadium will also have a new practice ground and pitches for the teams. The dressing rooms will accommodate 28 people. In Mohali stadium, we have 18

small light towers due to proximity to the airport but this stadium will have four-six light towers with combined illumination of 2,200 lux. The rooftop will have solar panels which will provide 250 KV of electricity,” said Bassi.

While the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali has a seating capacity of 27,000, the new stadium will have a seating capacity of 38,000 with more than 18,000 seats in general stands. The Corporate Pavilion will have around 6,000 seats while South Pavilion and Players’ Pavilion will have 12,000 seats. The stadium will also have a parking facility for 1,600 cars inside the premises.

“The stadium will have a cricket academy for trainees and other affiliated members of ICC. One of the problems we faced in Mohali was that the stadium is in residential area. In this stadium, the team buses and other official vehicles will be parked inside the stadium. The general stands will also have canopies for providing shade. There will be eight ramp towers for easier access to the ground,” said Brigadier (Retd) G S Sandhu, chief administrator officer, PCA.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now