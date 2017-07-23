Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announces Rs 5 lakh reward for Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur will be rewarded a cash prcie of Rs five lakh. (Source: AP) Harmanpreet Kaur will be rewarded a cash prcie of Rs five lakh. (Source: AP)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh on Sunday announced a cash reward worth Rs five lakh for Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur. According to a report by PTI the chief minister conveyed this to Harmanpreet’s father,

Harmandar Singh, whom he called up to congratulate, an official spokesperson said.

Kaur played a massive role in guiding India to ICC Women’s World Cup final’s berth in this edition. In a rain-curtailed semi-final against Australia at Derby the right-hander smashed an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls as India posted 281/4 in 42 overs and later bowled out Australia for 245 to win the match by 36 runs.

India made it to the final of women’s World Cup for the second time in history. They last achieved the feat back in 2005 under the leadership of Mithali Raj but unfortunately lost to Australia. Earlier, Amarinder Singh also expressed his emotions and congratulated Harmanpreet on her blistering 171-run knock against Australia in the semifinal, he tweeted, “Proud of Punjab’s daughter @ImHarmanpreet Kaur for steering India into the Women’s Cricket World Cup final with a superb performance!”

The chief minister also said that it was a matter of great honour for all Punjabis that Harmanpreet had carved a niche for herself in international cricket with her sheer hard work and dedication. He also hoped for Harmanpreet’s long successful career.

Harmanpreet’s sister Hemjit Kaur said that her sister bats like Virender Sehwag and carries the aggression of Virat Kohli.

