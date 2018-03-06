Pune pitch curator Pandurang Salgaoncar suspended by ICC

Anil Kumble chats with BCCI’s chief curator Daljit Singh and MCA curator Pandurang Salgoankar on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Anil Kumble chats with BCCI’s chief curator Daljit Singh and MCA curator Pandurang Salgoankar on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Pune pitch curator Pandurang Salgaoncar has been handed a six month backdated suspension by the ICC following an investigation by the Anti Corruption Unit (ACU). He has been charged with failure to report an approach by alleged bookies but there was no evidence found of him actually enganging in corruption. Therefore, no charges were laid against him on those grounds. He had been dismissed by BCCI in October last year for “malpractice” which was captured on camera by undercover reporters. However, it did not affect the contest between India and New Zealand which went on as planned.

“We have carried out an extensive investigation based on the allegations made by India Today and the material they shared with us. I am satisfied that Mr. Salgaonkar has no case to answer on the broad allegations of corruption made by India Today. However, as he is bound by the ICC Anti-Corruption Code as a participant of the sport, he has been charged with breaching section 2.4.4 of the Code for his failure to report an approach to engage in corrupt conduct,” said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager (Anti-Corruption).

“Mr Salgaonkar has accepted that he has committed the offence and has received a six-month suspension, which has been backdated to 25 October 2017, being the date he was internally suspended by MCA, and he will therefore be free to resume his duties on 24 April 2018.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd