Pullela Gopichand, Kidambi Srikanth, Irfan Pathan, Sushil Kumar part of TransStadia inauguration

In the presence of some of the finest athletes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated TransStadia in Ahmedabad – one of the most advanced integrated multi-purpose stadiums. Supporting the event with their presence were prominent names in India’s national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, shooter Gagan Narang, wrestler Sushil Kumar, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, Paralympian silver medallist Deepa Malik and kabaddi player Anup Kumar. Pujara, Parthiv and Irfan hail from Gujarat, where Parthiv and Pathan play domestic cricket for Gujarat and Pujara for Saurashtra.

Jaydev Unadkat, who represented Rising Pune Supergiants in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, was also among the cricketers present for the event. The left-arm pacer took to Twitter and wrote: “Was an absolute honour to meet The Prime Minister and all the other prominent athletes! @narendramodi All the power and luck to you Sir!”

Was an absolute honour to meet The Prime Minister and all the other prominent athletes! @narendramodi All the power and luck to you Sir! pic.twitter.com/FituMYOvIb — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) 30 June 2017

Pujara, who represents India in the longest format of the game wrote, “Pleased to be with these amazing people at the inauguration of an integrated sports & entertainment initiative, Arena Project at Ahmedabad.”

Pleased to be with these amazing people at the inauguration of an integrated sports & entertainment initiative, Arena Project at Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/FZjRI2tGiE — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 30 June 2017

The PM first inaugurated the state-of-the-art TransStadia Sports Performance and Rehab Centre that aims to build a strong and healthy India through its human performance labs, non-invasive treatment, assessments and tailor-made fitness programs.

Meanwhile, Srikanth, who recently claimed his fourth Super Series title by winning the Australian Open, tweeted of his meeting with the Prime Minister. He wrote, “I feel honoured to meet you and talk to you sir. I can’t ask for anything else. This photo just says how happy I am.”

I feel honoured to meet you and talk to you sir. I can't ask for anything else. This photo just says how happy I am. pic.twitter.com/c608a3WQOM — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) June 30, 2017

The TransStadia has already hosted a high-profile sporting event in the Kabaddi World Cup last year which India went on to win.

