Must-reads

Puducherry becomes associate member of BCCI

The Committee of Administrators (COA) today cleared Puducherry's associate membership in the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

By: PTI | Published:October 25, 2017 10:23 pm
Tamil Nadu Premier League, Tamil Nadu Premier League auction, tamil Nadu cricket association, domestic level T20 leagues, BCCI on Tamil Nadu Premier League, cricket news, sports news The BCCI, in its SGM earlier this month, had approved Puducherry’s associate membership.
Top News

The Committee of Administrators (COA) today cleared Puducherry’s associate membership in the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

Out of the three parties claiming to represent Puducherry in the BCCI, the Supreme Court-appointed COA decided the matter in favour of Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP).

The BCCI, in its SGM earlier this month, had approved Puducherry’s associate membership.

“The COA is of the view that there is no reason not to accept the recommendation of the Affiliation Committee and grant affiliation to the CAP. The submission made and documents submitted by the claimants do not disclose any reason, let alone compelling reasons, to reject the Affiliation Committee’s recommendation which has been made after two visits to Puducherry.

“Accordingly, the decision of the COA is that the CAP should be granted associate membership for the Union Territory of Puducherry,” said the COA.

Express Investigation

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 24, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    32
    playoffs - Eliminator 3
    FT
    42
    Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan (42-32)
    Oct 26, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    playoffs - Qualifier 2
    Oct 28, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Final

    Performances by youngsters are being recognised by selectors 