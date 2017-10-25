Puducherry becomes associate member of BCCI

The BCCI, in its SGM earlier this month, had approved Puducherry’s associate membership. The BCCI, in its SGM earlier this month, had approved Puducherry’s associate membership.

The Committee of Administrators (COA) today cleared Puducherry’s associate membership in the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

Out of the three parties claiming to represent Puducherry in the BCCI, the Supreme Court-appointed COA decided the matter in favour of Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP).

The BCCI, in its SGM earlier this month, had approved Puducherry’s associate membership.

“The COA is of the view that there is no reason not to accept the recommendation of the Affiliation Committee and grant affiliation to the CAP. The submission made and documents submitted by the claimants do not disclose any reason, let alone compelling reasons, to reject the Affiliation Committee’s recommendation which has been made after two visits to Puducherry.

“Accordingly, the decision of the COA is that the CAP should be granted associate membership for the Union Territory of Puducherry,” said the COA.

Express Investigation

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App