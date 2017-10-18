PSL to air on in India for first time

Peshawar Zalmi won the second edition of the PSL. (Source: Reuters file) Peshawar Zalmi won the second edition of the PSL. (Source: Reuters file)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition which will be played in February, 2018 will find a home on the TV screens in India after the Discovery owned DSport acquired rights to the league. All 34 games from the PSL will be broadcast in India after the first two editions weren’t shown in the country. The tournament begins on February 23, 2018.

For the third edition, PSL has been expanded to six teams to include debutants Multan Sultans. The other five teams include Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

Some of the players who are contracted to PSL are: Kevin Pietersen, Brendon McCullum, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kumar Sangakkara, Mitchell Johnson, Chris Lynn, Mustafizur Rahman, JP Duminy, Rashid Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, James Vince, Tim Bresnan, Adil Rashid, John Hastings, Wayne Parnell, Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir and Angelo Mathews.

Among local cricketers will be superstar Shahid Afridi, former captain Misbah-Ul-Haq apart from present captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and current national players such as Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

SQUADS

Islamabad United: Mohammad Sami, Andre Russell, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Samuel Badree, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Asif Ali

Karachi Kings: Usman Khan, Usama Mir, Khurram Manzoor, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shahid Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Shakib al Hasan, Kamran Akmal, Darren Sammy, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed, Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mahmudullah, Umar Amin, Mir Hamza, Asad Shafiq

Lahore Qalandars: Umar Akmal, Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum, Fakhar Zaman, Yasir Shah, Cameron Delport, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Sohail Khan

Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Irfan Khan, Kashif Bhatti.

