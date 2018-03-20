PSL Live Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: Pakistan Super League returns to Pakistan

PSL 2018 Live Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: PZ vs QG in Eliminator. (PSL Twitter Photo) PSL 2018 Live Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: PZ vs QG in Eliminator. (PSL Twitter Photo)

PSL 2018 has finished it Dubai leg and will now be played in Pakistan. In the Eliminator 1 of the tournament, Quetta Gladiators will face Peshawar Zalmi at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore and that will mark the return of international cricket to the country. The final stages of the league will see the Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 being played in Lahore and final will be played in Karachi, a city which will host international cricketers after a gap of nine years. Islamabad United have already qualified for the final after they beat Karachi Kings in the first qualifier. Peshawar finished third in the table while Quetta were fourth. The winner of this game will go on to face Karachi Kings. Catch PSL 2018 Live Score of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators here.

PSL 2019 Live Streaming Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: The Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Lahore. The telecast of the match will be on DSports from 07:30 pm IST. It will be a T20 game.

No Comments in this live blog.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd