PSL 2018 Live Score, Live Streaming, Karachi Kings vs Peshwar Zalmi: Spot in final at stake in Lahore

PSL 2018 Live: Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings in Eliminator 2.

Peshawar Zalmi prevailed in a nerve-wrecking Eliminator 1 against Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday as cricket returned to Pakistan in the PSL. The reasonably low scoring Eliminator provided all sorts of drama that you would want to see in a T20 game and even more in a crucial game at this juncture in a tournament. The win took Peshawar forward and now they must beat Karachi Kings to harbour any hopes of making the final where Islamabad United sit in wait. Weather could play a role in this Eliminator 2 game with rain on the cards. Catch live score and updates of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2018.

PSL 2018 Live Streaming, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi with the winner to go forward into the final. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7.30 PM with toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be live on D Sport and D Sports HD.

PSL 2018 Live Score, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score and Updates:

