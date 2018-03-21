PSL 2018 Live Score, Live Streaming, Karachi Kings vs Peshwar Zalmi: Spot in final at stake in Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi prevailed in a nerve-wrecking Eliminator 1 against Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday as cricket returned to Pakistan in the PSL. The reasonably low scoring Eliminator provided all sorts of drama that you would want to see in a T20 game and even more in a crucial game at this juncture in a tournament. The win took Peshawar forward and now they must beat Karachi Kings to harbour any hopes of making the final where Islamabad United sit in wait. Weather could play a role in this Eliminator 2 game with rain on the cards. Catch live score and updates of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2018.
Make that two helicopters. PCB leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the game starts on time and returning of PSL to Pakistan goes off as planned. Thousands in the stands would be extremely pleased!
As much as the focus is expected to be on the pitch and the ground, it will be on the heavens above. Huge rain clouds over Lahore. It poured in the morning leaving huge puddles in the outfield. But the drainage system has done its job to reduce it significantly. Whatever was left, has been fixed thanks to a helicopter. No really!
Hello and Good Evening for our live coverage of the Pakistan Super League. We've reached the penultimate game stage in the competition with the Eliminator 2 to decide who goes on to play the final. It is between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore. Peshawar come into the game on the back of a nervous Eliminator last night - winning by just 1 run.