PSL final to be held in Karachi, eliminators in Lahore

The final of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Karachi on March 25, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced. While the rest of the league games will be held in Sharjah or Dubai, the PCB said that efforts are on to ensure that eliminators will be played in Lahore followed by the final in Karachi.

“PSL 3 will kick start with a glittering opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium followed by a star-studded Peshawar Zalmi taking on league debutants Multan Sultans, on 22nd Feb,” the PCB said in a release, “Teams will play twice against each other before the top four teams qualify for the play-off stage. Fans will get a chance to see their favourite stars in a total of 34 games played across four venues. Efforts are underway to stage two playoff games in Lahore followed by what would be a historic PSL final in Karachi.”

The final of PSL 2017 was held in Lahore. Most of the prominent stars such as Kevin Pietersen, Tymal Mills and Chris Gayle had all given the match a pass but it was regarded as a resounding success and marked the return of competitive cricket to Pakistan. Since then, a World XI team led by Faf Du Plessis and consisting the likes of Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood and Thisara Perrera played a three-match T20 series against Pakistan in Lahore. This was followed by the final T20 of the series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan being played in Lahore.

