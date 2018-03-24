PSL Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch PSL Final, Peshawar vs Islamabad

PSL Final live streaming, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: It is the first time in nine years that a major cricket match is being played in Karachi. (Source: AP) PSL Final live streaming, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: It is the first time in nine years that a major cricket match is being played in Karachi. (Source: AP)

The final of the Pakistan Super League is upon us and it is Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United who will play for the title. The two are the only sides to have won the title so far but this is the first time that they are facing each other in the final. Islamabad had beaten Karachi Kings in the qualifier to go through while Peshawar first beat Quetta Gladiators in a thriller of an eliminator and then beat Karachi in the second eliminator. Both matches were held in Lahore. While the Pakistan Super League final cannot be counted as an international match, it will be the first time that a cricket match involving international stars is being played in Karachi since a high scoring Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2009.

When is PSL Final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United?

The Pakistan Super League final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will be played on from Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Where is PSL Final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United being played?

The PSL Final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium. It is the first major cricket match being played at the venue since a Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in 2009.

What time does the PSL Final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United?

The PSL Final is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST while coverage of the match starts at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL Final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United?

The PSL final will be broadcast on DSports. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament in India.

How do I follow PSL Final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United live online?

The PSL final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United can be live streamed on Jio TV. For live scores, updates and commentary, you cna follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com.

