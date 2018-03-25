PSL T20 Final Live score Live streaming, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Peshawar lose two early wickets

Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in the final of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday. While they are the only two sides to have won the PSL so far, this is the first time they are facing each other in the final. Peshawar had ousted two time finalists Quetta Gladiators in the first eliminator before beating Karachi Kings and reaching the final. Islamabad, on the other hand, had beaten Karachi in the qualifier to reach here. This means that both teams had ousted the home side on their way but that won’t dampen the atmosphere one bit. This is, after all, the first time in nine years that the city of Karachi is playing host to a major cricket match.
When and where to watch the PSL Final between Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United?
The PSL Final is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 8 PM. It will be broadcast on DSport and you can stream that online on JioTV.
PSL T20 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live score:
Well this is a rather horrendous start for Zalmi. Fletcher looks to defend and is not able to bring his bat down in time, no hesitation for the umpire to raise his finger.
Islamabad would count this as a fantastic start. They haven't allowed the Peshawar batsmen get away that easily with runs. Samit Patel has been as effective as he could have been in his first two overs of the match, giving just 21 runs and taking two wickets.
Well how about that, Hafeez had hit the first six of the evening just the previous over and took a single to retain strike. Patel tosses it up and Hafeez defends it back, the bowler then does well to dive to his left and take the catch.
If the first two overs were quiet, the third is anything but. Andre Fletcher hammers consecutive fours off the first two balls off Patel before taking a single. The very next ball, Akmal gets down on one knee looking for the sweep but he misses it completely and takes it on the front leg. Aleem Dar raises his finger but Akmal reviews. Three reds, plumb in front, review wasted and Islamabad get a very important wicket.
This has been a good tight start from Islamabad, just three runs given away in the first two overs. Meanwhile here is an image from Karachi. Talk about long lines!
Kamran Akmal and Andre Fletcher open the innings for Peshawar, Samit Patel starts the Islamabad attack. It is a good first over from the Englishman and he gives away just one run.
Darren Sammy decides to take the field second this time. The two captains confirm their teams and here they are
Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran, Fletcher, Hafeez. Nasim, Dawson, Sammy, Jordan, Hasan Ali, Wahab, Umaid, Sameen Gul
Islamabad United: Ronchi, Walton, Duminy, Farhan, Hussain, Asif, Khan, Faheem, Ammad Butt, Sami, Patel
Strings and Ali Zafar have just completed their sets. Darren Sammy got on stage with the former.
Mahela Jayawardene scored 240 and Thilan Samaraweera made 231. Between them, they put up a stand of 437 for the fourth wicket. Then Pakistan came to bat and their innings was defined by Younis Khan. He shared a stand of 149 with Shoaib Malik, 130 with Misbah-Ul-Haq and 174 with Faisal Iqbal before Kamran Akmal and Yasir Arafat put up an unbeaten stand of 169 for the seventh wicket. Younis became only the third Pakistani batsman to get a triple century in Test cricket and had made 313 before Akmal made 158. And that's the first two innings of the last Test match to be played in Karachi in a nutshell. It ended in a draw and since then, no international fixture has been played there. The PSL final may not techically be an international fixture and it certainly doesn't hold the aesthetic value of a Test match. But it is T20 cricket, a Pakistan Super League final and for the first time since 2009, residents of Karachi will be able to see international stars playing in their city. Their home team, Karachi Kings, may have been eliminated but, judging from the images coming from the city, it doesn't look like that will make a dent in the atmosphere one bit.