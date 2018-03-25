PSL T20 Final Live score Live streaming, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Peshawar lose two early wickets

PSL T20 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live score Live streaming: Peshawar Zalmi are playing Islamabad United for the first time in the final. (Source: Twitter/Peshawar Zalmi) PSL T20 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live score Live streaming: Peshawar Zalmi are playing Islamabad United for the first time in the final. (Source: Twitter/Peshawar Zalmi)

Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in the final of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday. While they are the only two sides to have won the PSL so far, this is the first time they are facing each other in the final. Peshawar had ousted two time finalists Quetta Gladiators in the first eliminator before beating Karachi Kings and reaching the final. Islamabad, on the other hand, had beaten Karachi in the qualifier to reach here. This means that both teams had ousted the home side on their way but that won’t dampen the atmosphere one bit. This is, after all, the first time in nine years that the city of Karachi is playing host to a major cricket match.

When and where to watch the PSL Final between Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United?

The PSL Final is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 8 PM. It will be broadcast on DSport and you can stream that online on JioTV.

PSL T20 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live score:

