PSL 2018: Sohail Khan throws ball at Yasir Shah to get his attention

Yasir Shah was not amused after Sohail Khan chucked the ball at him. (Source: ICC) Yasir Shah was not amused after Sohail Khan chucked the ball at him. (Source: ICC)

During the 19th over of the Quetta Gladiators chase in Pakistan Super League, Sohail Khan was bowling for Lahore Qalandars. But before he delivered the fourth ball of the over, he wanted a field change. He called out Yasir Shah at deep backward square but the veteran square could not hear the bowler.

Sohail, figuring that Yasir is not able to hear him, hurled the ball at the leg-spinner to get his attention and convey the message. While he did it to get his attention, Yasir was not amused. He gave a stern look to the bowler and later continued with his behaviour. After the game, the two did not even shake hands despite Lahore winning the game.

Former England captain and cricketer Kevin Pietersen also joked about it saying this is the funniest thing he has ever seen in cricket. He tweeted about the incident after the Lahore-Quetta game.

“I think I witnessed the funniest moment of my cricket career tonight, when the bowler couldn’t get the attention of his boundary rider & threw the ball at him on the boundary… UNBELIEVABLY HILARIOUS!,” Pietersen tweeted.

Sohail Khan 😀pic.twitter.com/Rdwy8CMqOQ — Aamir Afzaal Malik (@Aamirviews) 14 March 2018

Lahore, the bottom placed team in the PSL points table, won the game, the third of their PSL season. They are out of the play-off contention as they can have only eight points even if they win their final game of the league stage.

HERE IT IS! He couldn’t get the attention of his boundary rider, so instead of shouting louder, he threw the ball at him! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂http://t.co/IjnWyDzcuN — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) 14 March 2018

Lahore have been bottom placed team in the previous editions of PSL as well.

