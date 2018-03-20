PSL 2018: International cricketers arrive in Pakistan as Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators

International cricketers arriving in Lahore for PSL. (PSL Twitter) International cricketers arriving in Lahore for PSL. (PSL Twitter)

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Qladiators will be playing the Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League. But more importantly, the match will be played in Lahore. Cricket will be back in Pakistan with the three matches of the third edition of PSL to be played in the country. Lahore will host the Eliminator and Qualifier while Karachi will host the final on Sunday.

Many international cricketers have had their doubts about visiting the country but this year, a lot of cricketers who have played the PSL have decided to visit Pakistan for the final stages. The tournament was, till now, being hosted in Dubai.

Now, while many England cricketers have decided to not visit Pakistan for the league, players like Darren Sammy, JP Duminy, Colin Ingram and others have decided to play. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi tweeted a list of players who will be in Pakistan for the play-offs and it also included Bangladesh players like Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah.

For Peshawar Zalmi, the international players arriving in Pakistan are: Darren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Wessels, Tamim Iqbal

Teams arrival at Lahore International Airport for the Play-Offs of #HBLPSL 2018#DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/WBcDUtPZOH — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) 19 March 2018

For Karachi Kings, the international players arriving in Pakistan are: Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Joe Denly, David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Ravi Bopara.

Destination lahore pic.twitter.com/MTZ4xklbUv — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) 19 March 2018

For Quetta Gladiators, the international players arriving in Pakistan are: Rilee Roussow, Chris Green, Mahmudullah, T Perera, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

The Gladiators Mahmudullah and Zalmi Tamim on their way to Pakistan from Sri Lanka#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/xDYcZtCnTK — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) 19 March 2018

The PSL final will be the first match in Karachi which will see international cricketers in nine years. The last match in Karachi was the international Test match in February 2009 when Pakistan played against Sri Lanka.

Foreign commentators have also reached Lahore. Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Micheal Slater, Damien Fleming, and Daren Ganga arrived alongside Ramiz Raja and Bazid Khan.

