PSL 2018 Player Auction: Complete squad list for Pakistan Super League season 3

After the success of second season, Pakistan Super League took its first step for the 2018 edition as the players went under the hammer on Sunday. While Pakistan’s continuous efforts to revive international cricket in the country continues, PSL 2018 auction saw many big international stars confirming their participation in the tournament. A total number of 501 foreign and local players were drafted and were divided into four categories. Following were the four categories: Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver. With an increased number of players, IndianExpress.com brings a complete list of squads.

Multan Sultans

Shoaib Malik (c), Kieron Pollard, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Irfan Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Imran Tahir, Darren Bravo, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Abbas, Nic Pooran, Abdullah Shafiq, Saif Badar.

Supplementary players: Hardus Viljoen, Umar Gul, Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley.

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Shakib al Hasan, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Dwayne Bravo, Tamim Iqbal, Hammad Azam, Saad Nasim, Taimoor Sultan, Sameen Gul, Ibtisam Sheikh.

Supplementary players: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Arif

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Shahid Afridi, Usman Khan, Usama Mir, Khurram Manzoor, Ravi Bopara, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Colin Ingram, Mitchell Johnson, Luke Wright, David Wiese, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Irfan Jnr., Hasan Mohsin.

Supplementary players: Colin Munro, Eoin Morgan, Saifullah Bangash

Lahore Qalandars

Brendon McCullum (c), Umar Akmal, Sunil Narine, Fakhar Zaman, Yasir Shah, Cameron Delport, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Sohail Khan, Chris Lynn, Mustafizur Rahman, Bilal Asif, Raza Hasan, Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ghulam Mudassar.

Supplementary players: Angelo Mathews, Mitchell McClenaghan, Gulraiz Sadaf

Islamabad United

Mishabh ul Haq (c), Rumman Raees, Mohammad Sami, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Samuel Badree, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, JP Duminy, Luke Ronchi, Faheem Ashraf, Sam Billings, Zafar Gohar, Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat.

Supplementary players: Alex Hales, David Willey, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Hasnain

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mahmudullah, Umar Amin, Mir Hamza, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahat Ali, Rameez Raja jnr, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Hassan Khan.

Supplementary players: Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Azam Khan, Faraz Ahmed Khan

