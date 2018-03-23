PSL 2018: Massive security cover deployed in Karachi ahead of final at National Cricket Stadium

PSL final will witness head-of-state level security at the National Cricket Stadium. (Source: AP file) PSL final will witness head-of-state level security at the National Cricket Stadium. (Source: AP file)

The PSL 2018 final at Karachi will witness a mammoth security cover as thousands of security personnel will be deployed in Pakistan’s port city. Reportedly, head-of-state level security will be deployed at the National Cricket Stadium where Islamabad United will square-off against Peshawar Zalmi in the all-important final. Since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team, this will be the first time that international cricket returns to Karachi and thus assumes greater significance. In addition to this bomb proof buses have also been brought from Lahore as well. However, despite such a heavy security cover, several foreign stars have opted out. Some of them include- Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen and others.

Reflecting on the development, former Pakistan wicketkeeper, Moin Khan said, “It’s disappointing that some foreign players refused to come after giving their consent initially. PCB will have to take notice and not include those players in draft as it will be big loss for the franchise.”

Meanwhile, foreign experts who examined the security arrangements said they were “as good as any” they have seen.

Former West Indian captain Darren Sammy has expressed excitement ahead of the finals and said, “Pakistan is a place where I have a great connection and I feel proud that I am part of the efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan.”

