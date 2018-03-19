PSL 2018: Luke Ronchi hits 94* off 39, powers Islamabad United to final

Luke Ronchi scored 94* off just 39 balls. Luke Ronchi scored 94* off just 39 balls.

Luke Ronchi is having one of the best tournaments of his life. For the last one month, the New Zealand batsman has been performing extraordinarily well in the Pakistan Super League. Not only did he score a fifty, he scored the fastest fifty of PSL — off just 19 balls — which powered Islamabad United into their second ever PSL final which will be played on Sunday.

This is not the first time Ronchi has performed in the league. This was his fourth half-century and his fourth man-of-the-match award in the league which now moves to Pakistan for the Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and final. He finished the game on 94* off just 39 balls.

Ronchi’s innings was a brutal attack on the Karachi Kings bowlers who did not have plan to bowl at him. Early on the innings, Karachi bowlers tried cramping him for room but he pulled deliveries through leg side to score runs. When the bowlers tried to take off the ball, he still got runs. He now has four fastest fifties in this year’s PSL.

Islamabad United had scored 69 runs off the first five overs and then added 31 more off the next 21 balls to reach 100 in 8.3 overs, the fastest in PSL history. This was achieved quite frankly because of Ronchi’s innings which helped his team winning with 45 balls remaining, the highest margin in PSL ever.



Though Ronchi was dropped thrice in the innings of 94*, once at 56, then 57 and then on 74, he never let the bowlers dominate. He had already put Islamabad in a position from which a loss would have occured only due to dramatic collapse.

