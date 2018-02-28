PSL 2018: Kumar Sangakkara willing to travel to Pakistan for eliminators, Final

Kumar Sangakkara is a part of Multan Sultans in on-going PSL. (Source: AP) Kumar Sangakkara is a part of Multan Sultans in on-going PSL. (Source: AP)

Former Sri Lanka captain and current Multan Sultans cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has agreed to take the flight to Pakistan for the PSL (Pakistan Super League) eliminator matches and the Final that is scheduled to take place on March 25 in Karachi. The news was confirmed by Sultans President Asher Schon while talking to media in Dubai. The eliminator matches will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

“Yes, Kumar Sangakkara has agreed [to come to Pakistan] and he’s very excited about it, he has a lot of history in Pakistan,” said Schon quoted by Geo TV, adding that other foreign players in his team would be traveling to Pakistan as well.

Sultans who have made their PSL debut in this edition are presently placed at number two spot in the points table and Schon put the onus of this on the “big” players in his side. “Our big players have stepped up.. [look at] Kumar Sangakkara, Shoaib Malik. We have the strongest bowling lineup [in PSL],” he said.

Schon revealed that his franchise side is working closely with Lahore Qalandars to promote the development of the players from the grassroot level.“We want to work closely with Lahore Qalandars for the players’ development program,” he said. Multan Sultans will now face Karachi Kings on Friday in Sharjah.

