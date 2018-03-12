PSL 2018: Imad Wasim declared ‘stable’ after mild concussion

Imad Wasim is leading Karachi Kings in PSL 2018. (Source: AP File) Imad Wasim is leading Karachi Kings in PSL 2018. (Source: AP File)

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has been declared “stable” after the left-hander injued himself while playing for Karachi Kings against Lahore Qalandars during a Pakistan Super League match. The Kings’ skipper suffered a mild concussion after he injured himself while running backwards from mid off to take a catch on Sunday evening.

Later, an official tweet was made from PSL’s Twitter handle that said, “Imad Wasim is stable and as per protocol under observation for next 24 hours. He had a mild concussion and his vitals are fine.”

📰 Imad Wasim is stable and as per protocol under observation for next 24hrs. He had a mild concussion and his vitals are fine. — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) 12 March 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

England all-rounder Ravi Bopara was later given the responsibility to lead the side after Wasim was taken off the field while former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was active in making the changes in the field. An update on Imad’s availibility for the rest of the PSL is yet to be made.

Karachi are presently sitting at number three spot with four wins and three loses under their belt from eight matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd