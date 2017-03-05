Menu
  • PSL 2017 final, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore: Who is saying what on Twitter

PSL 2017 final, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore: Who is saying what on Twitter

The PSL 2017 final between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:March 5, 2017 4:37 pm
PSL 2017 final, psl final, pakistan super league final live, psl final live, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL final, PSL final Lahore, PSL 2017 final, Quetta vs Peshawar, Pakistan Super league, Cricket news, Cricket PSL 2017 final will take place in Lahore on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Eyeing to regain confidence of other international teams and bring cricket back in the country, Pakistan Cricket Board decided to host the Pakistan Super League 2017 final between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore. Despite many international players — Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Tymal Mills, Rilee Rossouw — pulling out of the match, PCB hopes their decision of hosting the final encounter will be an opportunity to show that the country is safe to resume international cricket.

Shahid Afridi, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi, will miss the match due to a hand injury. After four key players declined to travel to Pakistan due to security fears, five new international players are likely to join Quetta.

With former cricketers like Imran Khan, Shoaib Akhtar criticising the move, fans have welcomed PCB’s move of hosting the final match at the Gaddafi Stadium. Even the foreign commentators have backed out from travelling for the final. Pakistan has not hosted any international team since the terrorist attack on Sri Lankan bus in 2009.

Under Misbah-ul-Haq’s captaincy, Islamabad United won the first edition of Pakistan Super league.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

In B tiers and C tiers, the premier leagues, including Karnataka Premier League a lot of hanky panky goes on 