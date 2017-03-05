PSL 2017 final, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore: Who is saying what on Twitter

PSL 2017 final will take place in Lahore on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) PSL 2017 final will take place in Lahore on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Eyeing to regain confidence of other international teams and bring cricket back in the country, Pakistan Cricket Board decided to host the Pakistan Super League 2017 final between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore. Despite many international players — Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Tymal Mills, Rilee Rossouw — pulling out of the match, PCB hopes their decision of hosting the final encounter will be an opportunity to show that the country is safe to resume international cricket.

Shahid Afridi, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi, will miss the match due to a hand injury. After four key players declined to travel to Pakistan due to security fears, five new international players are likely to join Quetta.

With former cricketers like Imran Khan, Shoaib Akhtar criticising the move, fans have welcomed PCB’s move of hosting the final match at the Gaddafi Stadium. Even the foreign commentators have backed out from travelling for the final. Pakistan has not hosted any international team since the terrorist attack on Sri Lankan bus in 2009.

(1/2) Good Luck to everyone involved with the @thePSLt20 Final today in Lahore. It has been a memorable tournament. The support from all of — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 5 March 2017

(2/2)…you in Pakistan has made this the most emotional experience. Insha’Allah next year, if invited to work on PSL3, Lahore beckons. #PSL — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 5 March 2017

All the v best @TeamQuetta in today’s final in Lahore. I’m there with you in spirit. See ball, hit ball, catch ball, bowl ball! 🏆 — KP (@KP24) 5 March 2017

Is it EID today? No! It’s the PSL final! The excitement is contagious! This is the Pakistan I know and love ❤️ #PslFinalLahore — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) 5 March 2017

Its not just Quetta Vs Peshawar, it is Pakistan Vs Terrorism, People Vs Fear, Patriotism Vs Politics, Peace Vs Violence. #PslFinalLahore — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) 5 March 2017

#PslFinalLahore I hope players of Quetta and Peshawar will not taunt each other today like Ishant did to Australians pic.twitter.com/X2luuhfInM — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirGEO) 5 March 2017

No matter who wins who loses, Pakistan will win iA. #PslFinalLahore #QuettaGladiators #PeshawarZalmi — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) 5 March 2017

Cricket comes home, credit to @JAfridi10 and @PeshawarZalmi for making sure all top Zalmi players play PSL final in Lahore. #AbKhelJamayGa pic.twitter.com/C0XSBUjDRq — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) 4 March 2017

Dean Jones has been added to the commentary team for the PSL final – Wasim, Waqar, Ramiz, Bazid & Dean Jones #PSLFinal#cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 5 March 2017

Under Misbah-ul-Haq’s captaincy, Islamabad United won the first edition of Pakistan Super league.

