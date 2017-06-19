Proud of our team to have fought hard in this CT17, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was rewarded with the Golden Bat for being the highest scorer of the tournament with 338 runs in five matches. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan was rewarded with the Golden Bat for being the highest scorer of the tournament with 338 runs in five matches. (Source: AP)

India was defeated by their arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. Pakistan dominated India from the starting of the match and went on to produce a magical show in every department, dismantling the destructive Indian batting line-up for mere 158. The in-form Indian opener could not produce his best in the final but was rewarded with the Golden Bat for being the highest scorer of the tournament with 338 runs in five matches.

After the match, Shikhar Dhawan expressed his emotions on Instagram by putting up a team picture with a caption saying,”Not the ideal result for us…but proud of our team to have fought hard in this CT17. Thank you for your support in our quest for glory.”

Not the ideal result for us…but proud of our team to have fought hard in this CT17. Thank you for your support in our quest for glory A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Dhawan looked impressive during the entire tournament as he carried his blistering form from the IPL to Champions Trophy. Dhawan played an attacking 68-run knock against the defending champions in the first group match, which was followed by a scintillating 125 runs where he smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground. In India’s decider match against South Africa, he continued to hammer the opposition in his unique fashion and scored 78 runs, taking the team into the semifinals.

Dhawan could not continue his show in the final match as he managed to score 21 and failed to provide an attacking start whichhe has been doing in the entire tournament. Indian batsmen failed to deliver at the required moment and paid a huge price, whereas the credit has to be given to the Pakistan bowlers who displayed a sensational performance with the ball, grabbing early wickets and took the entire match in their favour.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd