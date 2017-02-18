Proud of men in khaki: Irfan Pathan salutes CISF personnel

Irfan Pathan who was at the Mumbai airport took some time off to click a selfie at the security check. (Source: Twitter) Irfan Pathan who was at the Mumbai airport took some time off to click a selfie at the security check. (Source: Twitter)

Baroda captain Irfan Pathan recently shared a post on twitter where he was seen complimenting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Pathan who was at the Mumbai airport took time off to click a selfie at the security check.

In a message on twitter he said, “Whenever I pass thru CISF security at Mumbai airport,I feel safe and secure. Proud of these men in khakhi, always alert n courteous @CISFHQrs”

Irfan Pathan, who has put in some good performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy recently stated in an interview that he does not want to have a reputation of being an “IPL to IPL” player and is looking to get back into the Indian team.

Whenever I pass thru CISF security at Mumbai airport,I feel safe & secure.Proud of these men in khakhi,always alert n courteous @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/5pzRpgAaA0 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 18 February 2017

At 32, Irfan Pathan still feels he has a long way to go but looking at his present performances, his numbers does not look very impressive. He was in the Rising Pune Supergiants team in IPL last year but played only one game, where his performance was not below par.

Hence, this time around he will be looking to prove a point to the selectors by delivering some impressive performances at the upcoming IPL. In his IPL career till date Irfan Pathan has sclaped 80 wickets with an economy of 7.75 at an average of 32.79. With his bat he has managed to tonk the ball around and has an impressive strike rate of 120.57

