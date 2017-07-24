Productive discussions were held and progress is being made on a range of issues: Cricket Australia

With players not on Cricket Australia payroll, they can play for independent leagues and Australia A players have pulled out of touring South Africa. (Source: AP) With players not on Cricket Australia payroll, they can play for independent leagues and Australia A players have pulled out of touring South Africa. (Source: AP)

As the future of Australian cricket looms in doubt, the latest discussions between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) have been reportedly been positive in nature.

Commenting on the matter a CA spokesperson said, “Cricket Australia will not comment on details of the negotiation but productive discussions were held today and progress is being made on a range of issues. We have been in constant communication with the ACA and we are expecting further meetings on the negotiation to continue over the coming days.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday the ACA released a media statement where players issued a six-point plan on their terms sheet. This also includes a proposal to allocate a sum of up to $30 million to grassroots cricket.

“This figure has been arrived at as it would match the current offer from CA to direct its proposed administrative cost savings into grassroots cricket, which itself is a welcome contribution from CA,” Alistair Nicholson (CA chief executive) wrote and added, “Both parties agree to a gender-neutral pay model and the inclusion of women in the one MOU; and back pay be provided to players (who have kept training even though unemployed) and the current adjustment ledger would not be ‘rolled over’, both of which are, as instructed by you, plainly and rightly non-negotiable.”

“The previous MOU took almost 18 months to draft following an in-principle position being reached by both parties,” he said. “Reaching in-principle agreement is what the players have attempted to do this week as a way of breaking the deadlock and not jeopardising any more cricket.

“The players in the latest ACA offer have moved a long way. We are seeking the same kind of movement from CA,” he added.

