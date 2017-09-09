Priyank Panchal, Dinesh Karthik star as India Red take control of match Lucknow

Priyank Panchal smashed his second century of the match. (Source: PTI File) Priyank Panchal smashed his second century of the match. (Source: PTI File)

Priyank Panchal smashed his second century of the match while captain Dinesh Karthik also struck a ton as India Red declared their second innings at 307 for 2 to take complete control of their Duleep Trophy game against India Green on the third day here today.

Panchal, who had scored 105 in the first innings, remained not out on 133 and shared 181 runs with Karthik (100 not out) for the unconquered third wicket as the India Green bowlers toiled hard the whole day at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

The India Green bowlers got just one wicket — that of Rahul Singh (54) — as India Red added 288 runs today after resuming the day on 19 for one.

Panchal struck 18 fours in his 213-ball innings while Karthik scored at a fast and furious pace, scoring his unbeaten 100 off just 124 deliveries, with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

The India Red innings was declared as soon as Karthik reached to his score of exact 100 not out.

Set a target of 474 for an improbable win on the last day tomorrow, India Green were 98 for 2 from 30 overs at stumps today. They still require another 376 runs for a win with eight second innings wickets in hand.

Captain Ravikumar Samarth and Karun Nair were batting at 46 and 36 respectively at the end of the day. Murali Vijay (who scored just 4 in the first innings) made 13 before being dismissed while Prashant Chopra was out for a duck.

India Red leg-spinner Karn Sharma got both the wickets.

