With focus on Ranji Trophy, selectors exclude Prithvi Shaw from U-19 Asia Cup squad

Prithvi Shaw scored hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut. (Source: Express Archive) Prithvi Shaw scored hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut. (Source: Express Archive)

The BCCI’s junior selection committee has excluded 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw from the U-19 Asia Cup squad and instead asked him to represent Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

In a statement released the BCCI, said, “The selectors were of the opinion that 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw, who recently scored a century (154) in the Duleep Trophy final, should play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy”.

It may be recalled that Shaw made headlines when as a 13-year-old he hit a stunning 546 in the Harris Shield tournament. Since then he hasn’t looked back and went from strength to strength. Last year he also a hit a hundred in the Ranji Trophy final and also hit a century in the Duleep Trophy final. In the recently concluded tour to England Shaw once again made quite a few notable contributions with the bat.

Meanwhile, in Shaw’s absence, Himanshu Rana will lead the side in the fourth edition of the U19 Asia Cup. The tournament, which was supposed to take place in India, will now be held in Malaysia.

India U19 Squad:

Himanshu Rana (Captain), Abhishek Sharma (vice-captain), Atharva Taide, Manjot Kalra, Salman Khan, Anuj Rawat, Harvik Desai, Riyan Parag, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Tanush Kotian, Darshan Nalkande, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aditya Thakare, Mandeep Singh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd