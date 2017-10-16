Special Coverage
  • With focus on Ranji Trophy, selectors exclude Prithvi Shaw from U-19 Asia Cup squad

With focus on Ranji Trophy, selectors exclude Prithvi Shaw from U-19 Asia Cup squad

Prithvi Shaw made headlines when he a hit a hundred in the Ranji Trophy final and also went on to hit a century in the Duleep Trophy final.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 16, 2017 2:34 pm
Prithvi Shaw, Under-19 Asia Cup, Ranji Trophy, India national under-19 cricket team Prithvi Shaw scored hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut. (Source: Express Archive)
Top News

The BCCI’s junior selection committee has excluded 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw from the U-19 Asia Cup squad and instead asked him to represent Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

In a statement released the BCCI, said, “The selectors were of the opinion that 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw, who recently scored a century (154) in the Duleep Trophy final, should play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy”.

It may be recalled that Shaw made headlines when as a 13-year-old he hit a stunning 546 in the Harris Shield tournament. Since then he hasn’t looked back and went from strength to strength. Last year he also a hit a hundred in the Ranji Trophy final and also hit a century in the Duleep Trophy final. In the recently concluded tour to England Shaw once again made quite a few notable contributions with the bat.

Meanwhile, in Shaw’s absence, Himanshu Rana will lead the side in the fourth edition of the U19 Asia Cup. The tournament, which was supposed to take place in India, will now be held in Malaysia.

India U19 Squad:

Himanshu Rana (Captain), Abhishek Sharma (vice-captain), Atharva Taide, Manjot Kalra, Salman Khan, Anuj Rawat, Harvik Desai, Riyan Parag, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Tanush Kotian, Darshan Nalkande, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aditya Thakare, Mandeep Singh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 15, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    34
    Zone A - Match 127
    FT
    31
    Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (34-31)
    Oct 17, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 51
    Oct 17, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 128

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 