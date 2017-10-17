Prithvi Shaw, Shahbaz Nadeem inspire BPXI to victory over New Zealand in opening warm-up match

Shabaz Nadeem picked up three wickets in his spell against New Zealand. (Source: AP) Shabaz Nadeem picked up three wickets in his spell against New Zealand. (Source: AP)

In the opening warm-up match, Board President’s XI defeated New Zealand by a margin of 30 runs on Tuesday. Courtesy of some fine batting by Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul at the top and later an inspired effort with the ball by Shahbaz Nadeem guided the BP XI to a win. While Shaw hit a fine 66, Nadeem grabbed three wickets with the ball to. Chasing a target of 296, New Zealand could only manage 265 as they were bowled out with 14 balls to spare.

After winning the toss Kane Williamson opted to field first. However, the decision backfired as BPXI got off to flying start. Courtesy of some fine batting by young Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul, BPXI managed to notch 147 in 25 overs without losing a wicket. However, the Kiwis came back strongly after ISh Sodhi broke the opening partersnhip. However, Karun Nair applied himself at the crease and arrested a sudden fall of wickets. However, it was left-arm pacer Trent Boult who did maximum damage with the ball. His five-fer ensured that BPXI does not go past the 300-run mark as BPXI were restricted to 295 for 9. In his spell of ten overs, the Kiwi pacer gave away only 38 runs and picked up the important wickets of Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Chaudhary and Karn Sharma.

Chasing a stiff target of 296, the Kiwis did not get off to a good start as they lot Martin Guptill early. However, Colin Munro and Kane Williamson stitced an important partnership to keep the chase alive. However, what went against the visitors was the loss of wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Shreyas Iyer’s policy of rotating the bowlers paid rich dividends as all the bowlers chipped in wickets. However, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jaydev Unadkat troubled the batsman most and picked up three wickets each. Left-hander Tom Latham top scored with a well made 59.

