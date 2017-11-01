Ranji Trophy 2017: Prithvi Shaw slams fourth first-class ton in five matches

Prithvi Shaw slammed his fourth hundred of the season against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday. (Source: File) Prithvi Shaw slammed his fourth hundred of the season against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday. (Source: File)

Continuing his phenomenal run of form in the domestic season, 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw slammed his fourth hundred of the season against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday. Incidentally, this was Shaw’s fourth century in just five first-class matches. Among Indian batsman, only one player had more first-class hundreds before the age of 18, legendary batsman, Sachin Tendulkar. Against Odisha, Shaw hit a fluent 105 (of 153 balls). While maintaining an impressive strike rate of 68.63 throughout his innings, the right-handed batsman also stroked 18 boundaries before falling lbw to Basant Mohanty in the 44th over.

Since the beginning of his career, Shaw has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. This was ever since he slammed a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut and then went to become the youngest player to score a century on his Duleep Trophy debut. Recently, against New Zealand, Shaw represented the Indian Board President’s XI in a one-day warm-up game and hit a fine 66 which also drew praise from pacer Trent Boult.

After the England U-19 tour, the BCCI’s junior selection committee excluded Shaw from the U-19 Asia Cup squad and instead asked him to represent Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. This decision certainly seems to have paid rich dividends for now.

