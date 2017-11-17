Ranji Trophy 2017: Prithvi Shaw continues to sparkle, slams 5th first-class hundred in 7th match

Top Stories
Prithvi Shaw has the second most first-class hundreds by an Indian at this age. Only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him with 7 centuries.

Prithvi Shaw continued his spree of raking up tons as he slammed his 5th first-class hundred against Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The 17-year old, who has made an assured start to his first-class career brought up his fifth century in just his 7th first-class match. In his sparkling innings of 114 which came off 173 deliveries at a strike rate f 65.90, Shaw stroked 14 boundaries and one solitary six. He was finally dismissed in the 61st over by Ayyappa Bandaru leaving Mumbai at 189/4. With this knock, Shaw, who turned 18 this month, is proving to be quite a talent in the making.

Prithvi Shaw shot to fame when he a hit a hundred in the Ranji Trophy final and later went on to hit a century in the Duleep Trophy final. With the focus on Ranji Trophy, the BCCI’s junior selection committee had excluded 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw from the U-19 Asia Cup squad and instead asked him to represent Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Recently Shaw also featured for India’s Board President’s XI against the touring Kiwis — scoring 66 against the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

