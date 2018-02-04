Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill among five India players in ICC’s team of U-19 World Cup

India emerged as the champions for a historic fourth time after beating Australia in the finals at the Bay Oval. (Source: Twitter/World Cup) India emerged as the champions for a historic fourth time after beating Australia in the finals at the Bay Oval. (Source: Twitter/World Cup)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its team of the U-19 cricket World Cup on Sunday. This was after India emerged as the champions for a historic fourth time after beating Australia in the finals at the Bay Oval. Led by South Africa captain Raynard van Tonder the squad has five players from India. This includes the top three in the batting line-up, captain Prithvi Shaw (261 runs in the tournament), player of the final Manjot Kalra (252 runs) and player of the tournament Shubman Gill (372 runs). Apart from this left-arm spinner Anukul Roy who emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets and fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti (9 wickets) are the other Indians named in the team.

India remained unbeaten in the entire tournament and the five players mentioned above played a stellar role in contributing to the team’s success. While Gill was the chief architect with the bat Nagarkoti and Anukul Roy did most of the damage with the ball. Nagarkoti’s raw pace grabbed eyeballs across the cricketing fraternity as he troubled batsmen consistently. Manjot Kalra, who began the tournament on a high and then had a mediocre outing, was the star in the all-important finals with an unbeaten 101.

Meanwhile, in a statement released the ICC also revealed that the Team of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup was selected by a five-person selection panel that comprised former Windies fast bowler Ian Bishop, former India women’s captain Anjum Chopra, former New Zealand captain Jeff Crowe, journalist Shashank Kishore and former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody.

The team of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 (in batting order):

Prithvi Shaw (India) –261 runs

Manjot Kalra (India) – 252 runs

Shubman Gill (India) – 372 runs

Finn Allen (New Zealand) – 338 runs

Raynard van Tonder (South Africa, captain) – 348 runs

Wandile Makwetu (wicket-keeper) (South Africa) – 184 runs and 11 dismissals (all catches)

Anukul Roy (India) – 14 wickets

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India)– 9 wickets

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) – 8 wickets

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan) – 14 wickets

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) – 12 wickets

12th man: Alick Athanaze (Windies) – 418 runs

