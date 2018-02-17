Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts

Prithvi Shaw has returned after successfully leading India to U-19 World Cup glory. (Source: Twitter/ICC Cricket World Cup) Prithvi Shaw has returned after successfully leading India to U-19 World Cup glory. (Source: Twitter/ICC Cricket World Cup)

Young batsman Prithvi Shaw has been named in the 16-member Mumbai squad for the knockout matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, to be played in Delhi from February 21. The squad, led by Aditya Tare, includes regulars Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad and Akhil Herwadkar.

Shaw, who had led India U-19 to a record fourth World Cup title in New Zealand recently, played four games and scored two fifties in the league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Chennai. In the game against Goa, Shaw made 53, while he scored 52 against Rajasthan.

Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh qualified from Group C for the knockouts. The Mumbai bowling attack will be led by seasoned speedster Dhawal Kulkarni. Medium pacer Akash Parkar, who impressed in the last Ranji Trophy season, has also made it to the squad.

Squad: Aditya Tare (Captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (Vice Captain) Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, Eknath Kerkar, Aakash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Malhotra and Prithvi Shaw.

