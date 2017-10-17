Prithvi Shaw has a promising career ahead of him, if things go well: Trent Boult

Prithvi Shaw played a fine innigs of 66 against New Zealand in the opening warm-up match. (Source: AP) Prithvi Shaw played a fine innigs of 66 against New Zealand in the opening warm-up match. (Source: AP)

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has showered praise on upcoming start Prithvi Shaw and said that he has a promising career ahead of him if everything goes well. Expressing disbelief at how the promising batsman is performing at such a young age, Boult said, “I heard he was 17, I couldn’t quite believe it. He played very nicely. I think the ball swung around nicely at the start, and it didn’t seem to trouble him. He’s probably one of many who has a promising career ahead of him, if all things go well. But very impressed from the first look.”

On the loss against BPXI, Boult expressed disappointment and said, “It’s satisfying to re-familiarise ourselves with the conditions here. It was very hot out there this afternoon, but it’s disappointing to not come away with a win. Good opportunities to try different tactics in terms of a bowling plan. To come here and try bowl good line and length against some of the best players in the world is probably not the best recipe in getting them out. Just trying few things. They negated it very nicely, played a few shots” .

“A lot of the credit goes to their openers for getting the platform for the rest. They put a very challenging total on the board. If you can get two or three down inside the first powerplay, it can really put a lot of pressure on the opposition and set up the game. But they played nicely.”, he added.

“The ball did what we wanted to do in terms of swing and got line and length, but they kept it out easily. So, coming back and taking wickets in clumps is important for us. Today, it worked in parts and not in some,” he further added.

“It’s a big challenge for us to step up and hopefully upset a side that’s in very, very good form. You need to be accurate everywhere, the room for error is very small. The batsmen are very talented, they like to hit boundaries and they are able to hit boundaries of your best balls. So the accuracy has to be there, the fitness has to be there to keep delivering.”, Boult said on the upcoming challenge against India at home.

On his bowling strategy, he said, “I look to be as aggressive as I can in the later spells. ODI cricket is very challenging, generally offering very flat surface and not much from the bowling point of view. The accuracy is where I feel I can offer the most. I feel I can hit Yorkers, put dots in between and build up pressure like that. We have got a good bowling attack, an experienced attack, a group that has travelled here before. In IPL, we’ve had exposure to these conditions before.”

