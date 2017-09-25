Only in Express
After 100 on Ranji debut, Prithvi Shaw hits 100 on Duleep Trophy debut

Prithvi Shaw scored a hundred for India Red against India Blue in Duleep Trophy final in Lucknow. Shaw made his Duleep Trophy debut in this match.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 25, 2017 5:59 pm
Prithvi Shaw, Prithvi Shaw India Red, India Red vs India Blue, Prithvi Shaw hundred, Prithvi Shaw debut, Duleep Trophy, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Prithvi Shaw scored hundred on Duleep Trophy debut. (Source: Express Archive)
Prithvi Shaw has gathered a lot of praise right from the beginning of his career when he got a hundred on his Ranji debut and the right-handed batsman has now left a mark as he started off his Duleep Trophy campaign successfully. While playing for India Red, Shaw scored a century as he went past the 100-run mark in the second session of the first day of the final match against India Blue in Lucknow and became the youngest player to score a hundred on Duleep Trophy debut.

The Dinesh Karthik-led India Red side opted to bat first after winning the toss. Shaw along with Akhil Herwadkar compiled a partnership of 74 runs for the first wicket before Herwadkar was sent back in the hut after getting run-out. India Red earlier topped the table with 7 points during the round-robin contest.

Later, Surya Kumar Yadav who came in at number three did stay at the crease for a long time and was undone by Bhatgav Bhatt for 12.

Shaw displayed a decent form the tour of England where he played five Youth ODI matches. His runs tally there read 21, 48, 26, 13 and 52. Apart from this he also played two Youth Test matches and scored three half-centuries and a 44 in four innings including the best individual score of 89.

