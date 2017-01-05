Prithvi Shaw, 17, hits hundred on Ranji Trophy debut

Prithvi Shaw’s hundred included 12 fours and one six. (Source: Express photo) Prithvi Shaw’s hundred included 12 fours and one six. (Source: Express photo)

Prithvi Shaw scored his maiden first class century in his first appearance for Mumbai in the current season of Ranji Trophy. Prithvi reached the milestone in 152 balls against Tamil Nadu in the semi-final match. His innings included 12 fours and a maximum. He brought up his hundred with a single as he drived the ball towards the fielder at point.

He became the 13th batsmen for Mumbai, to hit a ton on his debut and joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Khanderao Rangnekar, Madhav Dalvi, also, becomes the second youngest to hit 100 after Sachin Tendulkar.

The 17 year old cricketer is another addition into Mumbai prodigy history and looked so comfortable and elegant. He shared 90 run opening stand with Praful Waghela and a 91-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the second wicket.

Shaw was at 99 when he handed a catch at backward point but the umpire went up-stairs if it was a fair delivery by Vijay Shankar. And no-ball was called, it was a revival for the youngster.

Mumbai is contesting for their 42nd Ranji title as they are one win away of making it into the finals.

Shaw was a part of India’s U-19 team which unbeaten run as they won the third Asia Cup U-19 tournament beating Sri Lanka by 34 runs.

