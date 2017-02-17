Priority to promote cricket in rural areas of Jharkhand: President Kuldip Singh

Kuldip Singh was elevated to the top position, assured of working towards the betterment of the players in the state. Kuldip Singh was elevated to the top position, assured of working towards the betterment of the players in the state.

Newly-nominated President of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Kuldip Singh said that his top priority would be to promote cricket particularly in the rural areas of the state.

Talking about the untapped potential of youth in the state, Singh said, “We have plethora of talent and it has been proven with the selection of cricketers across different age groups at the national and international level.”

Singh, the former vice president of JSCA, who was elevated to the top position, assured of working towards the betterment of the players in the state.

“Spotting and nurturing cricket talent from the rural pockets tops my priority list,” he said adding focus would also be on improving infrastructure of the state.

Earlier, the management committee of JSCA filled up the void created by the resignations of president Amitabh Choudhary, vice president Dinesh Upadhyay, Sanjay Singh and secretary Rajesh Verma in the wake of the recent recommendation by Lodha Committee.

The new officer bearers include Kuldip Singh as president, Aseem Kumar Singh as vice president, Ajay Nath Shahdeo and Nafis Akhtar Khan (vice presidents), Debashish Chakraborty (secretary) and P S Sen (treasurer), JSCA sources said.