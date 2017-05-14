Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning my name in his address was a pleasant surprise: Muttiah Muralitharan

The former Sri Lankan player also took this mention as an honour. (Source: Express archive) The former Sri Lankan player also took this mention as an honour. (Source: Express archive)

Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan was surprised when he got to know about his mention by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned him while praising the contribution of Indian origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

“It is a pleasant surprise for me that he ( PM Modi) mentioned my name in his address,” Muralitharan said.

The former Sri Lankan player also took this mention as an honour. “India is the largest democracy in the world and it is really a great honour for me because he was mentioning that in my country and was talking about the identity of my community. It’s a great thing,” he said.

Talking about the relations with Indians, Murali told that he shares good relations and even married a South Indian girl.

“I have great relations with India as you know that I am married to a south Indian girl. Our ancestors are from India and we are like a fourth or fifth generation. It is a very close network,” said the former off-spinner.

“It is a very close relationship. For Sri Lanka, India is like an elder brother. That’s the kind of relationship we share. We need India’s help and India can help us in so many ways. That will be great for our country,” he added.

The Sri Lankan player also talked about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and revealed the fact that they love him for what he is doing.

“We love him like everyone does. He has taken a lot of steps for the people of India. He has done so many things so far and his popularity is growing more. You can see that during election season. I think people love him,” Murali said.

