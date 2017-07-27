Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets India women’s cricket team, congratulates on spectacular performance

PM Modi met the Indian Women’s Cricket team in New Delhi on Thursday evening. (Source: PIB) PM Modi met the Indian Women’s Cricket team in New Delhi on Thursday evening. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian Women’s Cricket team in New Delhi on Thursday evening. Prime Minister said he was happy to interact with the members of the Indian women’s cricket team. It may be recalled here that earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed his best wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team when they took on England in the World Cup final. He had also said that he is a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur. Also present in the meet was sports minister Vijay Goel. After the interaction players of Indian Women’s Cricket team presented a signed cricket bat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day Vijay Goel had met the team and felicitated them. “Our women’s cricket team has done exceedingly well and any form of appreciation will be less for them. Despite ending as runners-up, I feel that the women’s team has won the finals because they have won the hearts of the entire country,” Goel had said.

