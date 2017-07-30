PM Narendra Modi praises India women’s team in Mann ki Baat address

Narendra Modi met and congratulated the India women’s cricket team on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Narendra Modi met and congratulated the India women’s cricket team on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the India women’s cricket team in his monthly address to the nation in the ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show. Modi complimented the team for their runner up finish at the ICC Women’s World Cup last Sunday where they disappointingly lost in a nervously close encounter at Lord’s to come up nine runs short.

“In this day and age, expectations are raised so much. And then, if our team can’t win some people don’t even respect basic decencies. But, the way India supported the women’s cricket team shows a shift. I am happy how India took pride in the team’s accomplishment,” said Modi in his address on Mann ki Baat.

In the final played at Lord’s, England batted first and scored 228/7 with little support for the bowlers on a slow pitch that offered little to no bounce. Despite that, Jhulan Goswami picked up three wickets to keep India in the hunt. Natalie Sciver and Sarah Taylor kept England alive and kicking following three quick wickets. Later Katherine Brunt and Jenny Gunn chipped in with key runs.

In reply, Punam Raut starred with 86 runs at the top of the order with Harmanpreet Kaur also scoring a fifty. They put together 95 runs for the third wicket. But with Raut’s wicket at 191/3 began India’s fall. No one was able to ride on the pressure and ride India home with seven wickets going for 28 runs. Five of the players in the middle and lower half of the innings failed to reach double digits.

Irrespective of the defeat, India women’s team have been lauded in their return home with massive reception by fans and media alike. A huge crowd assembled at the Mumbai Airport on their return to the country in the wee hours and ever since, their felicitation ceremonies have been well attended.

