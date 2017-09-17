Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets special wish from Suresh Raina on 67th birthday

In his tweet, Suresh Raina said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches so many lives everyday. (Source: Twitter/Suresh Raina) In his tweet, Suresh Raina said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches so many lives everyday. (Source: Twitter/Suresh Raina)

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, turned 67 on Sunday and the country will be celebrating the day as Seva Diwas. While the PM began his day by seeking his mother’s blessings, wishes started pouring on social media wishing one of the most Dynamic, Dedicated & Decisive Leader. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was among the many well wishers who took to social media and wished the honourable PM.

In his tweet, Raina said that PM Modi motivates and drives people to be their best and wished him a wonderful day. “You motivate and drive people to be their best.. You touch so many lives everyday.. wishing a wonderful day,” Raina wrote.

You motivate and drive people to be their best.. You touch so many lives everyday.. wishing a wonderful day @narendramodi#HappyBirthdayPMpic.twitter.com/3CySBu0LOr — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 17, 2017

Harbhajan Singh, who lasted played an international match in 2015, said “Wishing @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you have a healthy and happy life.”

Wishing @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you have a healthy and happy life. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 17 September 2017

Hockey India also wished the Prime Minister. “Best wishes go out to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as he celebrates his birthday on 17th September,” Hockey India tweeted from their official Twitter handle.

Best wishes go out to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as he celebrates his birthday on 17th September. pic.twitter.com/Xd7VNOGGIX — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 17 September 2017

While many of the Modi followers were amazed that even on his birthday the Prime Minister is looking forward in serving the nation. He will be at an event at the Sardar Sarovar Dam, where he will dedicate the dam to the nation. After the inauguration at the dam site at Kevadia, the former Gujarat Chief Minister will go to Sadhu Bet, an island in the Narmada river where a 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, billed as a ‘Statue of Unity’.

